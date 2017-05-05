Council chiefs are to investigate a “nightmare” junction after concerns were raised by residents following a two-car crash.

A blue Jaguar and a red Suzuki were involved in a smash at the junction of Strathmore Street and Montague Street in Broughty Ferry.

Two ambulances were called to the scene, with one man treated at the scene and taken to Ninewells Hospital for further checks.

Residents in the area have spoken out about the speed some cars drive along the road.

Calls have been made for speed bumps as well as changes to the speed limit in a bid to make the junction safer.

Linda Mills, 42, from Broughty Ferry, said: “Some people do fly along Strathmore Street.

“Cars do definitely speed along Strathmore Street and I see cars flying down that road on my journeys to and from work.

“There is a 30mph zone further down but I think speed bumps are a good idea.

“I just do not see why people have to go at that speed — they can’t be in that much of a hurry.”

Other residents spoke of the intersection’s dangers online.

Bobby Smith described the junction as a “nightmare” while another person said the road was “terrible”, adding: “They need speed bumps.

“A car flipped right outside my home and cars speed along here.

“It is ridiculous. A lot of neighbours on this street have tried to get speed bumps but nothing.”

In the aftermath of the crash, which happened at around 9.40am on Tuesday, Broughty Ferry Community Council planning secretary John Watson said: “I know it is a difficult junction, where motorists need to take care.

“Although crashes like this are not a frequent event, it is concerning.

“I would be hesitant to say it requires urgent action but as a motorist I would urge drivers to take care.

“Extra care and focus is required because there is lots of traffic, particularly buses, in the area.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We will consider this through our Accident Investigation Procedures.”