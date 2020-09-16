Family claim they are being forced to stay in overcrowded flat because it’s ‘too dangerous’ for council house exchanges

A mum who cares for her frail elderly father and young daughter claims they are trapped in a two-bedroom flat because a Covid-19 freeze on council house exchanges remains in place.

Kirsty Waterston, a carer who lives with her frail elderly father, who suffers from chronic pain, and pre-teen daughter on St Nicholas Place, says she feels like the council “just want her to go away”.

The mum has been waiting for a new home since May, when she arranged a mutual exchange with another council tenant looking to downsize.

While house sales and private lettings have bounced back since lockdown, the local authority says the virus is too dangerous to allow council house exchanges.

Kirsty said: “I currently live with my elderly dad and daughter. He’s very unwell so we thought it best that he stay with me so I can look after him.

“We’ve been looking at a mutual exchange since May, with a woman who is trying to move closer to her grandson.

“She has a three-bedroom house available for us, but the council have said that we can’t move at the moment due to Covid-19.

“They said that it’s too dangerous for them to send out an inspector to our home.”

Kirsty’s dad suffers from fibromyalgia and the flat does not meet the family’s needs.

She added: “My daughter is about to be a teen, it’s hard because she’s getting to the age that she needs her own space.

“When my dad first moved in I thought I better give him her room and she could come in with me, but now she really needs privacy and somewhere of her own.”

The full-time carer also stressed the importance of moving for her dad’s health.

She said: “We’d definitely benefit if we had a house with a garden, just so my dad could sit outside and get some fresh air or something like that.

“It’s those little things that he needs which are really important for us.

“I really think that he’s not getting enough space, and the stairs are so difficult for him that he sometimes refuses to even go down them.

“I’m disappointed in the council to be honest, all they have to do is allow us to swap.

“I’ve been a council tenant for years and never had any issues with them, but it seems like it’s only when you want something there’s a problem.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The tenant should speak to officers at their local housing office to discuss their concerns directly.”