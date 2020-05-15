Council hoping to introduce temporary 20mph zones in key Dundee areas

Dundee City Council has applied for funding to introduce temporary 20mph zones in the city.

The 20pmh zones would be introduced in central Broughty Ferry, the Perth Road area, Douglas and Fintry.

The city council is also looking for financial backing for the closure of Union Street to vehicular traffic, as well as temporary barriers, signage and filters to reduce through traffic in areas of the city where there are high levels of pedestrian and cycling activity, such as Magdalen Green, Broughty Ferry Esplanade and Douglas Terrace.

The local authority has submitted three projects to the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund.

The new temporary infrastructure programme offers funding and support to make it safer for those who plan to walk or cycle as a method to commute, carry out essential trips and to exercise over the coming months.

Alan Ross convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “We have pulled these initial proposals together quickly trying to reflect not only our desire to increase more active ways of travel, but also to balance that with keeping the city moving, even in lockdown.”

A new advertising campaign by the council will also go live on Wave FM on Monday.

The campaign, which will run for three weeks, aims to ensure members of the public are aware of the lifeline services available during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will advise people who are struggling on how they can arrange for emergency food prescriptions or period products, as well as inform people how they can get information on grants and benefits through the Council Advice Services.