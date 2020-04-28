Council homes ‘ready’ for dozens of early release prisoners coming to Dundee

Up to 70 prisoners are to start arriving in Dundee from this week to ease pressure in prisons during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tele has learned that the first prisoner is due to arrive in the city on Thursday, with more to follow next month as part of a national early release programme.

A council source said: “Council properties throughout Dundee are currently being prepared to provide homes for prisoners and their families.

“These properties are being redecorated and furniture and brand new white goods are being put into them in readiness to take the prisoners.”

Leader of the city council’s Labour group, Kevin Keenan, said the council had been preparing to accept early release prisoners into Dundee.

“The council have been in talks about how this will work,” he commented.

“Properties have been made ready and issues such as providing doctor, medical and drug support have all been looked at.”

He confirmed prisoners were expected to begin arriving later this week.

The Scottish Government announced last week that a number of short-term prisoners nearing the end of their time in custody are to be released early as a safety precaution during the Covid-19 outbreak.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said the local authority was in regular contact with the Scottish Prison Service about the national early release programme.

He said: “Preparations involving council service areas and partner agencies are being made to co-ordinate support for prisoners from the city who are released early and will return to Dundee.

“The council will also continue its statutory duties to those who find themselves homeless during this difficult time.”

A spokesman said the early release plan would help prison and healthcare staff to “continue to manage safely all those who remain in their care during the outbreak and follows measures taken across the world including elsewhere in the UK”.

He added: “Regulations will be laid before Parliament so that release can start from April 30. The scheme will be limited to those sentenced to 18 months or less and who on April 30 have 90 days or less left to serve.

“The release of prisoners under the regulations will be subject to exclusions to ensure public protection, such as those who are imprisoned for life or with convictions for sexual offences, domestic abuse or terrorism offences.”

It is estimated that around 300 to 450 prisoners across Scotland who fall within this category will be considered for early release.

Other administrations in the UK and internationally have also taken the decision to release prisoners during the current Covid-19 outbreak, including France and the Republic of Ireland.