Council helps businesses in Dundee with ‘incredible’ £16m support fund during Covid-19

Dundee City Council has given more than £16 million to businesses in the city in less than a month – with the council leader calling the financial support “incredible”.

More than 1,400 businesses across Dundee have now been supported with a total of £16.18m by the Coronavirus Business Support Fund since its launch in April.

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “This is quite an incredible sum of money to be paid out.

“Businesses have been granted either £10,000 or £25,000, which does not have to be paid back, and this money can make the difference between a local firm or small enterprise staying afloat or being driven under.

“Firms need this direct support as fast as we can get it to them and we are working as hard as we can to make this happen.”

Meanwhile, the city council is considering its response to the announcement from the Scottish Government of a new infrastructure programme for pop-up walking and cycling routes or temporary improvements to existing routes to better enable physical distancing.

A £10m fund will be supported by a package of guidance and support to local authorities from Transport Scotland and Sustrans Scotland for improvements such as widened pavements and cycle lanes.

A spokesman said the city council “welcomed the announcement and will be looking in detail at how this money can best be used in Dundee to support continued efforts to boost active travel”.