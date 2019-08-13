Council has ‘no plans’ to move the mysterious statue that has appeared in an Arbroath pond

Angus Council has said it has “no plans” to move “Keptie Kev” – the mysterious statue that appeared in Arbroath.

The “mirror man” appeared in the Keptie Ponds over the weekend and has proved to be a hit with the locals.

The statue, which is thought to be around 6ft tall, has attracted many onlookers to the park, however residents are stumped as to who is behind it.

It also has solar lights on its arms which light up at night.

The council has said that, while whoever put the statue there did not have permission, it will leave it where it is.

A spokeswoman said, “We are aware that a mysterious figure has appeared in Keptie Pond recently and has been attracting quite a bit of attention.

“The figure does not have our permission to be there and we continue to carefully monitor his presence.

“Although we do not intend to move him on, we hope that his people will come back for him soon.

“Arbroath is a fantastic place to visit with lots to see and do in the area. We would like to remind visitors to Keptie Pond to stay safe near water and to supervise children at all times.”

Meanwhile there are still visitors flocking to the pond to catch a glimpse of the statue.

Leigh Hamilton, 33, from Arbroath said: “I think it’s amazing, it’s really creepy looking. I don’t think the person will come forward as it will keep the mystery alive. Apparently it’s covered in solar lights. I think we’ll get more things like this.”

Alex Longmuir, 56, took a trip from Montrose to photograph the statue.

He said: “I think it’s really interesting, It’s kind of like a Banksy. It just appeared out of nowhere, it’s definitely generated interest. It would be a shame to get rid of it. There is just something nice about it. I saw it in the paper so we came out to see it. You can see that somebody went to a lot of bother to make it.”

Kenny Triggs, 33, from Arbroath said: “I think it is brilliant, all we need now is the rowing boats back. The arms light up at night. I was hoping the person behind it was going to come forward today.”

Kenny added that the statue had been nicknamed ‘Keptie Kev.’

One local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I think it is great. Nobody seems to know who is behind it, it just appeared.”

Morag Lindsay, a Friends of Keptie Ponds volunteer, said: “It just appeared on Saturday evening, someone must have installed it through the night.

“People were very surprised to find out there was this figure there.”

Morag added there had been a lot of speculation about who was behind the sculpture but so far nobody has come forward to claim it.

She said: “Reaction has been very positive. A lot of people came round to have a look at it. We were happy to see it. We are just leaving it there.”