High levels of secondary school spending, glowing reviews of social care and 100% energy efficiency in social housing.

Those are some of the highlights of the city council’s own internal performance review — but the report is not without its sticking points.

A report set to go before the council’s scrutiny committee on Wednesday has broken down how its departments performed in 2015/16.

It shows that the city’s spending on secondary pupils is above the Scottish average and that the majority of pupils — 94% — move towards positive destinations after leaving school.

Dundee spends more on secondary pupils than other comparable authorities, spending £6,844 per head.

However, it also spends less than others on primary and pre-school pupils — labelled a “performance highlight”.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, education convener, said this reflected a reduction in energy spending.

He said: “In our budget several years ago, we made it a target to improve energy efficiency in our schools and ensure that we spend less on energy costs. We have made good progress on this and that is one of the reasons why this is seen as a target.

“We have seen with the latest SQA data that we have closed the attainment gap and that we have made significant progress in literacy.”

Councillor Laurie Bidwell, Labour education spokesman, said that while the council should strive to spend efficiently the process “should not continue” past the point of necessity, labelling it a “badge of shame”.

The council’s adult social care is largely positive despite spending less than other councils in Scotland at £19.08 per hour per head.

The percentage of adults satisfied with social care matched the Scottish average.

The report also recognised that all council dwellings are now 100% energy efficient and the time taken to complete non-emergency repairs has dropped to an average of 8.95 days.

Dundee’s streets are also some of the cleanest in the country.

And while the council also sends less waste to landfill than others in Scotland it continues to record poor household recycling rates — but it predicts a rise when new schemes are rolled out this month.

Planning officers spent less time processing planning applications than the average, but spent an above-average amount processing them.

Most council employees took fewer sick days than many of their counterparts elsewhere with the exception of teachers, who took more sick days off in Dundee than elsewhere.

Officers also spend more than other authorities collecting council tax — £16.52 per household — and have a lower-than-average collection success rate.

But when it comes to recreation, residents are happy with parks, museums and leisure facilities.