Council ‘fighting losing battle’ in tackling menace of gulls in Dundee

Menacing gulls have proved to be a problem for the whole of Dundee in recent years.

There have been several reported incidents of gulls attacking unsuspecting Dundonians, often in an attempt to steal their food.

One such incident happened last year, when a Dundee woman was set upon by up to six birds who then made off with her bagel.

Speaking at the time, Ashley Mackey, a hairdresser from Downfield, said: “My colleague Lorna was out to get something to eat and I had a bagel.

“I tore open the tinfoil a tiny bit to eat it.

“The next thing two gulls attacked me, pecking at my head.

“Then another four came between me and Lorna. They took my bagel and it went flying up in the air.”

Another incident occurred last year, when a Dundee pensioner was hospitalised after a gull “walloped” her on the head.

Ardler resident, Christine Kerr said: “It honestly felt like I’d been walloped from behind with a cricket bat. I was in tears.”

Dundee City Council has taken steps to try to address the issue, including destroying more than 170 gulls last year.

Figures obtained by the Tele last year showed that by July, the council had killed 174 gulls.

That total equalled the number for the whole of 2017 and was also an increase of 50% on 2015.

But despite these efforts, gull experts warned that the council was facing a “losing battle” in its efforts to stop the birds from repopulating.

In March this year, Peter Rock – who has spent more than 40 years studying urban gulls – said: “The council is essentially just throwing money down a hole trying to tackle this.

“It needs to work out whether removing eggs is a worthwhile exercise or not.”