Council earmarks thousands to keep people on night out in Dundee safe

Tens of thousands of pounds is set to be earmarked for providing vulnerable women with personal alarms, assisting victims of crime and keeping Dundee’s Safe Zone bus on the road.

City councillors will be asked next week to agree to spending almost £37,000 to keep the people of Dundee safe.

In a report to go before the council’s community safety and public protection committee, director of neighbourhood services Elaine Zwirlein said the money would be used in “priority” areas of work in community safety.

Ms Zwirlein said the money would be used for personal safety, victim support, providing security measures, fire safety, Safe Taysiders and public protection amongst other things.

She said: “Alarms will be distributed to vulnerable groups and individuals.

“These will be supplied free of charge to victims of crime and to Women’s Aid victim support, the police domestic abuse team and the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre and others, and will offer reassurance to victims.”

Ms Zwirlein said the money will go towards keeping the Safe Zone bus on the road throughout the year.

She said: “This helps reduce levels of crime, the fear of crime, improves personal safety in the community and helps to reduce antisocial behaviour in the city centre.

“This will help to make Dundee a safer place and have a positive impact on the city centre.”

Money will also be used to provide training for the STAR (Students Taking Active Roles) awards. Ms Zwirlein said: “This is a campaign aimed at students through flyers that promote night-time emergency numbers, the safe zone and safe places to socialise, promoting those premises accredited to the STAR awards.”

In victim support, the funding will be used to meet the needs of victims and witnesses of crime.

Priority will be given to repeat victims, regardless of the type of offence and to prevent repeat victimisation and fear of crime.

To meet the demand, the council will seek support from the fund to recruit and train a diverse team of volunteers.

Fire safety equipment will be replaced for vulnerable people, specialised phones will be supplied to the most vulnerable victims of domestic abuse, and money will go to Police Scotland as part of the Tayside Intensive Support Scheme counter drug initiative.

Money will also go home security measures.

Councillors will make a decision on the proposal of Monday.