Council decisions taken without public scrutiny ‘not sustainable’ warns councillor

Concerns have been raised over the lack of transparency given to local government decisions being taken during the coronavirus lockdown.

The call comes after Dundee City Council, unlike neighbouring regions, was questioned for not holding public meetings via video link.

As normal life continues to remain on hold, Lochee councillor Michael Marra has urged Dundee City Council to keep lines of communication open to ensure elected representatives can raise concerns and queries regarding the day-to-day running of the authority.

“The lockdown looks like it will last for a long while yet and accountability and transparency is vital if we are to ensure our response is working,” the Labour councillor said.

“There are growing concerns over how many issues are being handled by the UK and Scottish governments.

“On PPE, care home infections, Universal Credit applications and many more issues, there are significant policy questions that need urgent answers.

“These are the policy decisions that councils are having to implement.”

Councillor Marra’s call comes after Angus Council became one of the first local authorities in Scotland to hold a publicly accessible online meeting.

During the meeting, which was held on the Zoom video platform, a series of emergency measures were agreed and special committees set up to make quick decisions on important issues during the pandemic.

Councillor Marra added: “Decisions being take away from public eyes is not sustainable.

“The moves to supply more PPE to frontline workers have only come about because politicians, trade unions and journalists have put public pressure on the government and councils and we need more opportunities to raise issues on behalf of the public.

“We need a plan for a public forum for elected members to ask questions on the public’s behalf. And the sooner the better.”

© DC Thomson

But other councillors believe the local authority are doing the best they can to keep the public informed of the latest developments that occur during the pandemic lockdown.

Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, added: “I have to say that the level of public information the council is putting out in the challenging circumstances is extremely good.

“In addition to that, there’s a weekly group leaders tele-conference with the chief executive and other senior officers to ensure the democratic function continues.

“I would also say that my colleagues and I are very much still available.”

Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.