Two major planning applications are to go before Dundee councillors next week.

Members of the city development committee will be asked to consider proposals for a retail dealership and a new sports and community hub for John Clark at Lundie Avenue and also for the construction of an energy from waste combined heat and power facility for MVV Environment Services at Baldovie Industrial Estate.

Both proposals have already been before the committee.

The John Clark plans were deferred at the development management committee meeting of February 20 to allow for clarification of environmental issues.

Director of city development Mike Galloway, is recommending councillors grant approval for both applications.

His report states that the John Clark proposal offers “justification in terms of economic and community benefit.”