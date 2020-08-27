Council could face legal action over leaking roof at Dundee sheltered housing

A council tenant is considering legal action after his sheltered housing was flooded again during Storm Francis.

Residents living in the Clepington Road sheltered housing block said they “can’t take any more” after the latest deluge poured through their roofs.

Earlier this month elderly residents were left mopping up the mess after torrential rain poured through the roof.

One man, who lives there, says he is now considering taking the city council to court after he has repeatedly raised concerns about the condition of the roof, which he says is not watertight.

Resident Joe Hughes said: “I have had enough. I think I’m at screaming point now this week.

“This is the final straw, enough is enough. Every time it rains the water just comes pouring in.

“I previously shelled out around £7,000 as my share of having the roof fixed and now this happens again.

“I’m not prepared to take any more and have been to see a solicitor about taking action to force Dundee City Council to fix the roof once and for all.”

This week rainwater leaked through ceilings and into communal hallways, sittings rooms and kitchens.

The Tele first reported the issue in January, when resident raised concerns over loose roof tiles, and the prospect they could be blown off by the wind and injure someone.

Joe said: “I phoned the council’s emergency service but no one turned up so I had to take matters into my own hands and go in the loft and put tarpaulin down.

“I’m 64 now and I should not have to crawl about the loft at my age in pitch darkness.

“The water is lying in a tarpaulin that I have had to put down.

“I shouldn’t have to be paying out money of my own to get this sorted out.

“It’s up to the council to fix this problem for everyone living here.

“We need this sorted out now. We can’t go into another winter with water leaking into our house every time it rains.”

A Dundee Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation and are dealing with the issue.”