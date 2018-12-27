Council care home worker pushed resident she ‘hated’ then tried to stop colleague reporting her

A care home employee who tried to prevent a co-worker reporting her after she pushed a resident she “hated” has been given a two-year warning.

Carol Patterson, 49, forcefully pushed a resident of Craigie House care home by his chest on to a bed, causing him to bang his head.

When a colleague attempted to record the details of the incident on a contact sheet, Patterson, from Craigie, took the sheet from her.

She told the colleague, called ZZ in the case, she was a “young silly girl” and nobody would believe her.

An independent tribunal convened by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) also heard that Patterson told the resident, called BB, he was “not a nice man”, and that she “hated” him.

When he told her he was upset by the remarks, she replied: “I don’t care,” and called him a “horrible, disgusting man”.

Patterson denied the allegations but they were found proven after the panel heard from co-workers.

However, Patterson did admit to lying about the use of a hoist to pick up a fallen resident – when no hoist was used – and falsifying ZZ’s initials on paperwork.

When she was challenged on this at the time, she replied: “I don’t care.”

The tribunal ruled that Patterson’s actions amounted to “serious misconduct”, that she had placed residents at risk and that she had been “disrespectful” towards colleagues.

However, it also found that the incidents were “isolated” in an otherwise unblemished career in care.

The SSSC panel added: “(We were) prepared, in light of your history, to recognise that this was an isolated incident.”

Patterson, who did not appear at the hearing, has since taken up work in another support service. She declined to comment when approached by the Tele.

Craigie House is operated by Dundee City Council. Representatives were not available for comment.