Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Council bid to take control of Dalgety Bay site vacant for 20 years

By Neil Henderson
August 31, 2021, 6:39 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 7:05 pm
Fife Council will pursue a Compulsory purchase Order for the vacant site at Hillend and Donibristle Industrial Estate in Beech Way.
A bid to take control of empty commercial land in Dalgety Bay has been made by Fife Council.

The local authority wants to buy back the former Maxwell House site in Beech Way, which has lain vacant for 20 years, as part of plans to breathe new life into the area.

Councillors on the assets and corporate services committee have approved plans to secure the 1.32 hectares of land in Hillend and Donibristle Industrial Estate through a compulsory purchase order (CPO).

Vacant for 20 years

The council said failure to redevelop the site, which occupies a prime location within the estate, would hinder plans for wider regeneration.

The site in Beech Way has lain vacant and undeveloped for the last 20 years.
Councillors want to use the land to provide new opportunities for businesses which will in turn create jobs.

There have been many attempts to persuade previous owners to redevelop in the last decade.

The council originally agreed to push for a CPO back in 2012.

However that was put that on hold after demolition of the existing building in 2013, prompting hopes the site would be redeveloped.

Compulsory Purchase Order

Current owners United UK Propco 2 S.à r.l., registered in Luxemburg, have shown little appetite to bring the site back into use.

David Barratt, Dalgety Bay councillor and assets committee convener, welcomed the move saying “the time was right” for a CPO.

Fife Council will pursue a Compulsory Purchase Order to take control of the site.
He said: “That land at Beech Way is a safeguarded employment site and has sat unused for over 20 years.

“The owner has been given ample opportunity but has declined an offer from the council to purchase the site and has come forward with no proposals for redevelopment.

“It is right that under these circumstances the council takes action against an owner who sits on land within our community, preventing it being brought back into productive use.

“The CPO comes at the end of a very long conversation and it’s a welcome step forward in seeing the land brought back into use.”

Attempts to contact landowners were unsuccessful.

The purchase of the site and cost remediation and servicing will be funded by the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Funding from the Vacant and Derelict Land Fund and money from other developments will also be used.