Proposals to regenerate one of Dundee’s key visitor attractions are set to receive a major boost.

Dundee City Council plans to award nearly £250,000 to Discovery Point as part of its drive to upgrade the visitor facilities.

It is part of a £564,000 project that has already secured £65,000 of backing from charitable support and a new tax relief scheme.

Dundee Heritage Trust, which operates the attraction, has also applied for £258,000 from the Coastal Communities Fund in the hope of securing all the cash it needs.

The money would be spent on three areas — improving the galleries and visitor experience, the development of a learning suite, and upgrading the conferences and events space.

It comes as the attraction prepares for the arrival of the V&A museum next door, which is due to open in 2018.

Councillors will be asked to approve the spending next week.

Mike Galloway, director of city development, said in a report: “The proposed project will facilitate the regeneration of one of Dundee’s key visitor attractions, Discovery Point, to improve the visitor experience, making sure that it attracts and engages both leisure and business tourists.

“Discovery Point will be upgraded to the highest standard possible in readiness for the V&A Museum of Design Dundee, opening in 2018, to ensure both attractions can benefit fully from the expected rise in visitor numbers.

“The capital development will be supported by new and additional marketing and PR to ensure greater public awareness of the new facilities and improved visitor centre.

“The upgrade of the internal spaces at Discovery Point will enable Dundee Heritage Trust to attract more leisure and corporate events and visitors and generate more income which will support the sustainability of the organisation.”