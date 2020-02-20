Dundee City Council backs plan for ‘latte levy’ on cups of coffee to help environment

Dundee City Council has backed ministers’ plans to introduce a “latte levy” on takeaway coffee cups.

The Scottish Government is consulting on whether to bring in charges for environmentally harmful items such as single-use cups as part of a wider “circular economy” strategy.

In a formal response to the consultation, set to be approved by councillors on Monday, the local authority says it backs the charges, which would function similarly to the 5p bag charges introduced in 2014.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Analysis suggests the introduction of the single-use bag charge led to an 80% reduction in the use of such items.

However, Dundee has stopped short of supporting all of the proposals for what is likely to form a “circular economy Bill”.

Officers have said they do not support plans to place extra responsibility on councils to ensure their recycling rates are meeting targets – instead suggesting that householders should be doing more

They also do not want to see local councils required under law to meet those targets – which at present are enacted on a voluntary basis.

Instead, they say the government should do more to boost eco-friendly attitudes. Dundee’s recycling rate is just 35.8% – one of the lowest in Scotland. The national rate is 44.7%.

The council will tell ministers: “A more national approach is still required in order to address underlying apathy and increase overall participation, particularly amongst habitual non-recyclers.”