Planners back bid for former council HQ in city to become boutique hotel

Councillors have backed an ambitious bid to transform a historic Perth city centre building into a boutique hotel.

Developers have expressed an interest in taking on the former council chambers at the corner of Tay Street and High Street.

It follows an “intensive” campaign to attract hoteliers to the Fair City.

Members of Perth and Kinross Council’s Common Good Fund Committee agreed to push ahead with the disposal of the now-surplus B-listed property.

The registrars’ office on the ground floor is expected to move to the council’s main headquarters across the street, with wedding ceremonies in the recently revived Civic Hall.

Head of planning and development David Littlejohn told the committee: “Our market analysis over the past five years has consistently indicated that within Perth there is an under-supply of good quality hotel accommodation.”

He said there was a need for between 120 and 140 refurbished or extra hotel beds in the city.

“Perth has the fewest hotel openings of any of the Scottish cities,” he said.

“The last one was the Premier Inn on Mill Street, which was about six years ago.

“Following some intensive marketing from the Invest In Perth team and discussions with hotel operators, we believe we have secured some real interest in opening a new boutique hotel in Perth.”