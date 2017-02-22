Councillors have approved plans for a ‘super-sized’ primary school in the north of Dundee.

Construction on land to the north of Lothian Crescent in Whitfield will begin in April, with the schools campus expected to open in August 2018.

It will replace Longhaugh Primary School and nursery and St Luke’s and St Matthew’s RC and St Vincent’s RC primaries.

Its combined roll of nearly 1,000 will make it one of the biggest primary schools in Scotland.

However, rather than one giant primary, the development will create space for two separate schools operating independently of one another.

Longhaugh Primary will continue as its own entity, while St Vincent’s and St Luke’s and St Matthew’s will merge.

Finance convener Willie Sawers said: “It is a major investment in the north of the city and will be transformative for both nursery and primary schoolchildren in the area.”

Labour councillor Lesley Brennan said she had concerns about the potential impact on traffic caused by parents dropping their children off at school, but her claims it could cause traffic chaos were rebutted by SNP councillors.

Gregor Murray said: “We’re building a campus of three schools — two primary schools and a nursery with their own rules and head teachers.

“We won’t have 1,000 children being dropped off at the same time.”

The committee also voted to defer a decision on a proposal to build two car dealerships and a football pitch for Lochee Harp on ground at Lundie Avenue and King’s Cross Road until developers address concerns over the impact on traffic and biodiversity in the area.