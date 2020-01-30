Council approves proposal to build flats on former Weavers Village site in Dundee

Dozens of new social housing flats will be built in one of Dundee’s oldest communities.

A total of 14 new homes will be constructed on the site of the former Weavers Village in Lochee after city planners approved the proposals, which were submitted by Broughty Ferry firm KDM Architects on behalf of Hillcrest Housing Association.

The scheme will be a mixture of two, three and four bedroom flats erected on the site – which lies between High Street and St. Ann Lane in the area.

The homes will also cater for residents with disabilities, as the two-bedroom flats on the ground floor level have been designed specifically for wheelchair users.

A total of nine car parking spaces will also be available to residents, with two being allocated to the disabled users.

There will also be provisions made for an electrical car charging point to be installed in the future as well as cycle storage facilities.

It is anticipated the front line of the new building will be constructed just off the rear of the existing pavement on Lochee High Street, giving what is described as “level pedestrian access”.

Plans are also being put in place to install planters between the front of the building and the pavement to “provide some degree of privacy for the ground floor windows”.

The site, which was formerly part of the Highgate Centre, is currently vacant but is used as an “unofficial” off-street carpark.

The buildings that were previously on the site were demolished in 2016 as part of the Highgate Area Redevelopment Plan which aimed to facilitate the long-term regeneration of Lochee.

The redevelopment plan initially proposed to demolish the former Highgate centre, together with the former Weaver’s Village and replace it with a range of uses.

It was anticipated the redevelopment would allow the High Street to become “more visible and directly accessible”, and lead to better opportunities for businesses.