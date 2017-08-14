Planning permission has been granted for nine new industrial units in Dundee.

The plans for the units on land at Gourdie Industrial Estate were lodged by Chohan Management Ltd.

Dundee City Council approved the application subject to a number of conditions, including the creation of a footway in Nobel Road and the provision of electric car charging points.

The application, which was submitted by Peter Inglis Architects on behalf of Chohan, said: “The site is located on Nobel Road in the Gourdie Industrial Estate, close to excellent road transport links both serving the city and beyond.

“The site is owned by the applicant who operates a distribution business from the premises and this would continue.

“We are advised by property experts that there is an under-provision in Dundee for the light industrial manufacturing and workshop sector.”