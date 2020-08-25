Council announces plans for community centres and adjoining libraries to reopen in Dundee next month

The seven Dundee City Council-owned community centres across the city are due to reopen in mid-September, alongside a number of libraries.

The council has today announced that, in collaboration with Leisure and Culture Dundee, libraries that share complexes with community centres are scheduled to reopen next month.

Other libraries across the city are also phasing their provisional reopening.

So far, priority has been given to preparing the city’s schools estate for reopening to staff and pupils, as well as reinstating a number of services for elderly and vulnerable people.

The early phase of the recovery process has also seen the likes of public toilets, waste recycling centres, playparks and some outdoor sports facilities safely brought back into use.

Services which have restarted include birth and high priority registrations, bulky uplifts and grounds maintenance, in addition to the many essential services which continued through lockdown.

The reopening process is, however, expected to continue for some months.

A report considered by councillors on Monday detailed the council’s £32.7 million additional costs resulting from the Covid-19 crisis, its financial recovery plan and a remaining £3 million deficit.

The council has noted that there are also challenges around staffing, as well as reduced building capacities and changing demand for services.

Arrangements are still being finalised for the reopening of a range of other facilities, including housing offices, Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership day centres, sheltered lounges, sports and leisure facilities and more.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “After such a long period of lockdown, we appreciate that there is high demand for the reopening of council services and properties, as well as those operated by partners such as Leisure and Culture Dundee and the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

“It is critical, however, that we strike the right balance between meeting that demand and ensuring that the complex reopening process is carried out safely and in line with the many challenges resulting from this unprecedented and unforeseen health crisis.

“Where possible, we’ll find new ways of doing things based on the learnings from the Covid-19 lockdown, which has seen widespread agile working and closer-than-ever collaboration with Leisure and Culture Dundee, the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, the third sector and communities themselves.

“Not everything will be as it was before. It will be some months yet before some of our services and buildings are open again, and variations in opening hours and capacities are likely.

“All of our recovery planning is about keeping service users and staff safe and ensuring that we deliver a successful and sustainable restart. We look forward to welcoming back our service users and customers.”