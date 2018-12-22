Council accepts plans to demolish Dundee social club for 16 flats

Plans to demolish a city social club and build housing in its place have been approved.

Developer JF Kegs sought full planning permission for the demolition of Baxter’s social club and function suite in Raglan Street, Stobswell, to provide 16 flats with associated off-street parking and amenity space.

James Fyffe, owner of JF Kegs, said the properties would be a mix of two and three-bedroom homes and operated by Hillcrest Housing Association.

A design statement on behalf of Mr Fyffe said the function suite and social club were no longer viable since the area, which was historically commercial and industrial by nature, had been redeveloped into predominantly residential use.

A spokesman for Suller and Clark, planning consultants, said: “The function suite and social club, while still operational, are considered to no longer be viable.

“The nature of the surrounding area has evolved in recent years with the revitalisation of many of the historic commercial and industrial sites within the immediate area with the resultant redundant and vacant land and buildings redeveloped for residential use.

“As a result, this large function suite and social club has caused conflict in terms of noise and anti-social behaviour within what is now a predominantly residential area.

“Because of this the redevelopment of the site for a residential function is considered most appropriate.

“The existing building offers little scope for reuse and as such a new block of 16 social rented flats with associated parking and amenity space is proposed.”

A spokesman for Baxter’s said : “It will be extremely sad when the day comes.

“We have been assured that it won’t be until a little over a year before any work commences.

“There are 12 members of staff who will lose their jobs because of this so yes, it is sad times ahead.

“We will continue to give the best possible service to each and every customer.

“We have taken many bookings for the forthcoming year.”