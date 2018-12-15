Council accepts plan for 24-hour Costa Coffee in local area

Council bosses have approved plans for a 24-hour Costa Coffee outlet at an Angus retail park.

The coffee giant will soon be arriving at the Ethiebeaton Park in Monifieth after being granted planning permission by Angus Council.

It is the company’s latest Tayside venture, after it previously lodged plans for a drive-thru on Dundee’s Kingsway East.

Up to 18 full and part-time jobs are expected to be created by the development, according to applicant the Whitbread Group.

The new outlet will take up some of the space at an existing car park used by the Premier Inn hotel and Brewers Fayre restaurant.

Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Sheila Hands welcomed the jobs boost for the area.

She said: “On the whole I think it is quite a good thing, particularly if they are going to be creating full-time jobs for people as well as part-time jobs for people such as students.

“The only thing that would concern me is issues with litter like we’ve had with McDonald’s, so I’d hope they would take an active role with that. Nobody has come to me to oppose it.

“I’m happy as long as it doesn’t have a negative impact on local businesses.”

Four spaces are expected to be lost at the car park because of the development.

Two disabled bays will be provided for use by Costa customers and there are plans to include a pedestrian crossing from one of the parking aisles.

Walsingham Planning, who submitted the application on behalf of the Whitbread Group, said in its planning statement: “The proposed coffee shop and drive-thru will be open to the public 24 hours a day.

“This is considered to be entirely acceptable given that the adjacent McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant is open for trading 24 hours a day.

“Despite being a town-centre use, drive-thru facilities are, by virtue of their format, generally not suitable for town-centre environments.

“The proposed drive-thru is also completely different in format to traditional ‘dine in’ cafes that one may find in Monifieth town centre.”