Could the next Van Gogh or Picasso be from Kirriemuir?

The next Picasso or van Gogh could hail from Kirriemuir as the kids at Teenie Tots Childminding learn all about famous artists and use them as inspiration for their own work.

It all started when the boys and girls were creating splatter paintings which prompted a conversation about various artists and their different methods.

After a quick discussion, the children watched a short clip about Jackson Pollock which led them to have a look at some of his paintings, mainly his Blue Poles work.

Teenie Tots owner Christine Brown said: “We talked about the colours and how it made us feel.

“Some boys and girls said the colours are dark and dark colours are sad.

“We also talked about why Pollock might have called it Blue Poles.

“The kids said they would like to paint some Jackson Pollock-style pictures, so we found different materials to make our creations and produced some action paintings of our own in the garden.”

After learning about Pollock and creating some works of art which included some very messy painting styles, the youngsters decided to look at other artists.

Flowers spotted on the way to nursery were the inspiration to find out more about Vincent van Gogh and his iconic painting Sunflowers.

Christine added: “We talked about different flowers and which were our favourite.

“This led to a conversation about van Gogh and his Sunflowers painting.

“We decided to do our own sunflower paintings using flowers from the garden.

“Alice, who is two, spoke about this at home and continued the interest with her mum Mairi.

“Archie, who is almost two, remembered Jackson Pollock’s name and Ailsa, 4, said her favourite thing to do was Pollock’s action painting outside in the garden.

“We have been continuing this interest for three weeks now and the children have all loved learning about various artists and their art, as well as creating their own versions.”