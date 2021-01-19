Couch dumped in Camperdown’s car park

Visitors to Dundee’s Camperdown Park over the weekend found a sofa had been dumped in the middle of the golf course car park.

It is believed the three-seater couch was left on Friday night.

Ward councillor Kevin Keenan said: “Since the closure of the golf course, we have had a considerable amount of fly-tipping, motor bikes tearing up the ground and at least one burnt out car, all clear up costs met by the council taxpayers.

“We can’t condone fly tipping and our officers will be checking to see if the materials dumped can be traced back to a person. I would urge anyone to come forward if they have seen anything that would identify who did this.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Fly-tipping is a selfish and antisocial behaviour. Anyone who does it is acting illegally.

“The council has robust procedures to try to deter this dishonest activity, including issuing fixed penalty notices or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine for up to £40,000.

“Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping, or sees fly-tipped waste, can report it on the council’s website.”

In December, the council confirmed 1,500 incidents of fly-tipping occurred in the city in 2020 – but not a single person has been prosecuted.