The first deliveries of cosy winter clothing to hundreds of Dundee school pupils are being rolled out.

The Cosy Bairns project launched last month after parents were asked to provide their children with extra clothes to wear in classrooms which must stay ventilated to combat Covid-19, even when temperatures drop.

An initial target of £30,000 was set for the project but Dundonians smashed that figure raising £76,000 in just four weeks.

Organiser Councillor Lynne Short, said: “That was a big ask for many families, and primary schools in the city highlighted over 500 bairns who would benefit from cosy clothes for outdoor PE and for when windows being opened in school during this pandemic.

“I decided to try to do something to help and got together with Dundee Bairns and Togs for Tots to try to raise money to buy cosy clothes for children.”

© Supplied by dundee bairns

Now the first warm clothing parcel has been delivered to Baldragon Academy with the support of the charity Dundee Bairns.

Lynne said: “Getting such a huge volume of clothing is no small thing, however we look to the New Year with a positive outlook, knowing the clothing is now in place and can start to be packed and out to children into the new January term.

“We are so delighted to have made our first delivery at the weekend to Baldragon Academy of cosy coats, tops and trousers to help support kids at school.”

© Supplied by dundee bairns

Gemma Millar of Dundee Bairns said it had been a hectic few weeks getting the Cosy Bairns project up and running.

She said: “First we got in touch with every secondary, primary school and nursery, taking referrals for children and a note of sizes of clothing and shoes.

“Next we had to gather all of that data together, and make it into one big order, and next we had to liaise with suppliers to work out what we could get.”

The project said they were grateful to Lee Elder at Tesco who painstakingly went through the order to make sure they had everything they needed, and to Bryce Gibson and his team at Direct Soccer for picking and packing the huge order so quickly.

“We liaised with various community groups and organisations to find a secure and safe site to pack and are grateful to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc for providing us with this.

“Then we had to put together individual labels for each child and organised bags to pack everything in. Waterford Mill supplied with 1400 bags for free at incredibly short notice.

“We have been so incredibly lucky with funding too – thanks to donations and backing from Dundee City Council, The Rank Foundation, Northwood Trust, Help for Kids, DVVA, Blackadders, Rotary, Nine Incorporated Trades, JMA Trust, Barnardos and more, we have reached and surpassed our fundraising target of £76,000 all in just four weeks.”