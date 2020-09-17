Costa Coffee preparing to open at Dundee Railway Station

The signs are up, as preparations to open a new Costa Coffee at Dundee Railway station are under way.

The new coffee shop will replace the former Tay Bar, which formerly sat in between the station’s platforms, and will operate as a takeaway only while Covid restrictions are in place.

The unit has been empty since 2015 – when the former pub closed during the early part of the station’s refurbishment – and required more than £50,000 of investment to turn it into a coffee shop.

The new Costa Coffee will open next Thursday, September 24, complete with measures to comply with Covid-related restrictions.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re excited to confirm the opening of a brand new Costa Coffee store at Dundee train station.

“The safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority and we’ve put in place a number of precautions and enhanced hygiene procedures in line with government guidelines including, installing high-quality Perspex screen at the counters, two-metre floor signs and operating as takeaway only.

“We look forward serving customers our signature, handcrafted coffees.”

The new-look railway station entrance was opened in 2018 following a £38m redevelopment project and several months of construction work.

It marked a watershed moment for Dundee’s £1 billion Waterfront regeneration scheme, which has seen older buildings demolished and roads rearranged with the aim of encouraging new investment in the city.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I’m very pleased to see commercial development in the railway station, it’s another example of things coming together in relation to the station and the wider waterfront development.

“We all knew it would take a little bit of time for the commercial opportunity to find a buyer – this is positive progress and I’m really pleased to see it happening.

“It will continue to add to the transformation that visitors arriving in the city by train are experiencing.

“The feedback I’ve had in relation to the station has been nothing but positive, the new station is far more welcoming that the old station, it’s a bright and modern facility and this commercial development will add to that.”