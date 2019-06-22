Costa coffee could move into former Tay Bar at Dundee train station

Commuters at Dundee’s railway station could be set to welcome baristas on to the platform under proposals for a former pub.

Costa Coffee wants to fill the void left by the old Tay Bar in the station.

The premises closed during the early part of construction of the new building in 2015.

Building warrant details revealed this week that more than £50,000 of investment would go into transforming the former public house into a coffee shop.

A number of businesses – including Sainsbury’s and Green’s of Dundee – have previously noted interest in acquiring one of the available units.

Eros Retail Ltd – who previously ran Green’s of Dundee on the Perth Road – said last month that talks to obtain one of the vacant premises were at an “advanced” stage.

News on plans for two of the units may go some way to alleviating concerns voiced by Tele columnist Martel Maxwell, who criticised the “lack of shops” at the station.

The TV personality, supported by many of the Tele’s readers, said the seating area in the station was “inhospitable”.

In her column, she said that high rents could be a factor in filling units at the £38 million station, which opened its doors last year.

She added: “A giant empty space is an eyesore and a wasted opportunity to provide Dundonians and visitors with anything from a bar to mini supermarket or cafe serving hot food.What is infinitely within the council’s control is sorting out our fantastic new station with a positive passenger experience.

“Otherwise, new visitors will (and plenty do) moan about how barren their arrival to Dundee was.”

Costa Coffee confirmed it was “reviewing opportunities in the area” but were unable to comment further.