Cost of package holidays in Spanish islands up by 5%

Travel giant Thomas Cook has increased the cost of its package deals by 5% after hoteliers in the Spanish islands upped prices by around 6% to 8% following surging demand as sun-seekers switched from Turkey and Egypt in the wake of terror attacks.

The firm said it was also seeing intense competition as airlines and holiday firms have ramped up their services to destinations such as Majorca and the Canary Islands, but stressed it wanted to focus instead on more profitable high-end holidays “rather than chase volume growth”.