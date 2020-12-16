An 81-year-old Perth woman has become one of the first care home residents to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

© NHS Tayside

Fay Mckay – resident at the Fair City’s Balhousie North Inch Care Home – received the jab on Wednesday.

It comes as the vaccination programme is being rolled out across care homes across the country.

Following her vaccination, Fay said: “It’s just a wise thing to do. I think it’s silly to refuse it just in case it spreads.”

Care home staff are also receiving the vaccine as part of the roll-out.

© NHS Tayside

Balhousie Care Group’s Operations Manager, Emma Roberts, said: “We’re extremely proud that Balhousie North Inch, our very first care home in Perthshire, was able to be part of history today for Tayside.

“Getting a Covid-19 vaccine – especially if you work with vulnerable groups – is an important step in preventing the spread of the virus.

“It is another tool to making safe care home visits happen, alongside excellent infection prevention and control and efficient and accurate testing.”

© NHS Tayside

Meanwhile, NHS frontline staff received the Covid-19 vaccinations last week.

NHS Tayside Director of Public Health, Emma Fletcher described the move as a “real milestone”.

Plea to ‘stick with the rules’

She said: “This week sees the first jabs delivered to care home residents and staff across Tayside.

“This is a real milestone in our response to Covid-19 and the phased roll-out will see more than 8,000 residents and staff vaccinated over the coming weeks.

“The extent of the work undertaken to get us to this point cannot be underestimated and it is the product of a lot of effort from many teams.”

She added: “A final plea to everyone in Tayside is to stick with the rules.

“The vaccination is such good news but we still have to keep doing everything we can to stop the spread.”