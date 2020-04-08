Coronavirus: University of Dundee donates protective equipment to city care workers

The University of Dundee has provided supplies of protective equipment to Dundee City Council for use by front line public health, social and community care workers across the city.

Facemasks, gloves and other equipment was gathered from across the university to be used by council staff who are working across the community to deliver vital services through the coronavirus crisis, providing care, support and comfort to vulnerable people across Dundee and Tayside.

The collection of the equipment from departments across the university was coordinated by Professor Niamh Nic Daeid and Michael Marra, who are based in the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science.

Professor Nic Daeid said: “This was a combined effort across academic, technical and professional services staff supported by estates, security services and our students to gather and deliver this much needed equipment.”

Mr Marra added: “This is equipment that is used for services across the university, but there is a more pressing need for it currently for those working in the community, to offer them what protection we can against coronavirus as they deliver vital services.”

The equipment was delivered to the council by Chris Cameron and Ali Cuthill from the university’s estates and campus services.

A spokesperson for the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said, “There is no question that this generous and thoughtful donation will help to protect lives.

“We are grateful to the university for this equipment which is supplementing the PPE already in use and is being pressed into service across the city.”

