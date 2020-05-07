Coronavirus: UK Government mobile testing unit to visit Dundee for eight days

The UK Government Covid-19 mobile testing centre is to visit Dundee for eight days from May 9.

The centre, to be located in the parking area at the Michelin Athletic on Drumgeith Road, will be in the city until May 17.

The purpose of the testing programme is to determine whether those with coronavirus symptoms have the virus.

It is open to symptomatic key workers, and others who cannot work from home, as well as those over 65 and members of their household who have symptoms.

It runs alongside the existing health and social care key worker testing programme and is in addition to the testing facility already in place through NHS Tayside.

For the purposes of testing, the Scottish Government has divided key workers into five priority groups. More information can be found ​here.

For further information about the UK Government testing programme and to book a test, visit the UK Government website.