News Coronavirus: Two further Tayside deaths as 2,047 new cases confirmed in Scotland By Alasdair Clark July 16, 2021, 2:45 pm Over 2,000 new cases were reported on Friday Two further coronavirus deaths have been reported in Tayside with more than 2,000 new cases recorded in Scotland. A total of five new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Scotland on Thursday, including one in Angus and one in Dundee. It means a total of 7,796 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for the virus. Five new deaths is down Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe