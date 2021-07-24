Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021
News

Coronavirus: Two Covid deaths in Fife and one in Perth and Kinross as new cases continue to roll in

By Matteo Bell
July 24, 2021, 4:57 pm
Covid Scotland
Eleven new Covid deaths have been confirmed in Scotland

Two people died of Covid-19 in Fife yesterday, with a further death also being confirmed in Perth and Kinross.

Saturday’s national numbers, which come from Public Health Scotland, have shown that 11 people died after positively testing for the virus, bringing Scotland’s total up to 7,859.

While the number is higher than the six deaths which were reported on Friday, it is still far below what was recorded at the beginning of the year.

Local stats

In Dundee, 41 people tested positive for the virus, with a further 92 being recorded in Fife.

Angus and Perth and Kinross reported 16 and 24 new cases respectively.

National stats

Some 1,307 new cases of Covid-19 have also been reported across the entirety of Scotland — a slight drop from the 1,500 that were reported yesterday.

Just over 6% of all tests came back positive, with 23,857 being taken throughout the country.

However, the number of people in hospital with the virus fell from 502 to 478 yesterday, although the number of people in intensive care increased by three.