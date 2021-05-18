Coronavirus: Total of 19 schools across Fife have five or more people self-isolating

The number of schools in Fife with five or more people self-isolating due to contact with a positive Covid case has nearly doubled in just two weeks.

The latest weekly data from NHS Fife has confirmed that 19 schools across the Kingdom have been affected between May 10-16.

That’s almost double the 10 schools impacted between May 3-9.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “The updated list is where a case has occurred in pupils or staff who are attending the school, and where five or more school contacts have been required to isolate after contact tracing has taken place.

“From Monday May 10 to Sunday May 16, five or more individuals at the following schools were required to isolate after contact with a positive case.

Schools affected

“They include Kirkcaldy High and Kirkcaldy North Primary, Gallatown Nursery as well as Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy, Beath High School – Cowdenbeath, Bell Baxter High School – Cupar, Burntisland Primary School, Dunfermline and Queen Ann High Schools in Dunfermline, Glenwood High School, King’s Road Primary School – Rosyth, Mountfleurie Nursery – Leven,

“Also included are Rosslyn School and Sinclairtown Primary Schools in Kirkcaldy, South Parks Nursery and Warout Primary School in Glenrothes as well as St Columba’s RC High School and Touch Primary School in Dunfermline.

“We are aware of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the Kirkcaldy area, including instances of the new B.1.617 variant first identified in India.

“People in the local area are being urged to get tested at one of the drop-in testing venues in Kirkcaldy.”