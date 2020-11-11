Coronavirus Tier 3: Routine visiting suspended in most Tayside hospitals

Routine visiting will be suspended in most Tayside hospitals as the entire region is placed in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The Scottish Government confirmed yesterday that Angus and Perth and Kinross will join Dundee in level three of the national restrictions as of November 13.

The guidance for Tier 3 advices that hospital visiting should be limited to “essential visits only”.

Visiting will still be allowed for patients receiving end-of-life care or to support someone with a mental health issue if the absence of visitors would cause the patient distress.

Government guidance allows one visitor in these circumstances, under the condition they observe physical distancing and that a clinician has judged it safe and appropriate.

Anyone with a question about visiting should contact the senior charge nurse in the ward to discuss their situation.

Parents can still visit Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Patients should continue to attend hospital for outpatient clinic appointments and for planned procedures.

Patients are asked to attend appointments alone with the exception of children and vulnerable adults, who can be accompanied by one person.

Claire Pearce, director of nursing and midwifery with NHS Tayside, said: “We understand that suspending visiting will impact on families and patients and we know that not being able to visit family members whilst they are in hospital is distressing for many people.

“However, with all of Tayside now in level three restrictions, it is vital that we follow Scottish Government guidance on hospital visiting and keep our patients, staff and the public safe.

“Where appropriate we will continue to offer virtual visiting for patients using telephones, tablets and laptops to allow people to keep in touch with their loved ones.”