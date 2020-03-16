Coronavirus: There are now 171 confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland

There are now 171 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland – with 17 of them in Tayside.

The Scottish Government confirmed today that 18 new cases have been identified since Sunday.

The latest daily figures showed that of the 4,895 tests carried out in Scotland a total of 4,724 tests were negative for the disease.

The first case of the virus in Scotland was confirmed in Tayside on March 1.

The infected patients are from the following health boards:

The worst affected area is Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 44 cases so far.