Coronavirus: The ‘hospital within a hospital’ that is assessing patients in Tayside

Clinical teams from NHS Tayside have revealed the steps they’re taking in treating individuals who are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.

The health board has set up a specialist Covid-19 assessment unit and treatment area based at Ninewells Hospital.

This ‘hospital within a hospital’ is treating patients who are unwell with either medical or surgical problems, and who are also showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The unit is to ensure that patients with coronavirus remain separate from other patients within the hospital.

© Supplied

Patients cannot directly refer themselves to the unit, but they are admitted via NHS 24, the emergency department or their GP.

The emergency department at Ninewells Hospital has also been redesigned to ensure they can look after the most unwell patients coming to hospital.

If patients require admission after being assessed at the unit they will be taken to a single room where they will be tested for coronavirus.

If they are negative, they will move to one of the main hospital wards. If they are positive, they will move to one of the Covid-19 wards where they will be cared for by a dedicated team of nurses, doctors and therapists.

Medical director Professor Peter Stonebridge said: “In recent weeks our teams have achieved things none of us would have thought possible in the timeframe given.

© Supplied

“Patient pathways have been re-drawn, entire units and wards have been created and the workforce has been deployed in an entirely different way.

“We want to thank everyone who has been involved in planning and delivering care during these uncertain times and to assure the people of Tayside that we are committed to maintaining the highest quality of care for all our patients.”

Dr Ronald Cook said: “The amount of hard work which has gone into creating this dedicated assessment unit is unprecedented.

“The team work which has been seen over the last few weeks has been immense with every single person working toward a common goal of providing the best care for the patients of Tayside.

“We know that there are going to be tough times ahead, but patients can be reassured that we are prepared for this and are ready to provide the highest level of care for them and their families.”