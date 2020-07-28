Coronavirus testing centres moving location in Dundee, Perth and Angus

The main coronavirus testing centre and the mobile units in Tayside are moving location, health board bosses have announced.

The drive-through regional testing facility is moving from Perth College in Perth to Dudhope Castle in Dundee from tomorrow, July 29.

Access is via Barrack Road in the city centre and the testing site is in the staff car park within the grounds of the castle on the west side.

The public car park will be unaffected and will remain operational.

The site is being operated by UK Government’s Department of Health and Social Care in partnership with Mitie. It will provide self-administered tests for the community and anyone who gets a test at the site can expect to receive their results the next day.

© Aaron Chown

The mobile testing units, which have been operating from Michelin Athletic Club in Dundee and Arbroath High School are also moving location from Monday August 3.

The mobile testing units will now spend alternate weeks in Forfar and Perth Fire Stations, starting in Forfar from Monday. The units will operate seven days a week, at the locations in Strang Street in Forfar and Old High Street in Perth.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test that takes less than a minute.

Tests should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 0300 303 2713.