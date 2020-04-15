Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary to be set up in Dundee’s Technology Park in case of overwhelming demand for space

Preparations are being made for a temporary mortuary in Dundee’s Technology Park in case of an overwhelming demand for space.

The Tele understands that a disused unit at Gemini Crescent in the Technology Park on Riverside Drive has been laid aside to be used in an emergency scenario.

It is understood that, at present, no specific demand needs to be met but a source revealed the building was being prepared in case current mortuary capacity in the city couldn’t cope.

The city already has spaces at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee University and Police Scotland HQ in Bell Street.

As the Covid-19 death toll continues to rise, Dundee City Council along with other local authorities in the area have been tasked with finding additional premises for its morgues.

Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander said he couldn’t comment on the Technology Park proposal but did insist plans were being made across Tayside to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

He said: “It’s important that all partners in Tayside make preparations for every possible scenario during this unprecedented outbreak.

“We don’t know how things will pan out but I’m positive about the proactive work undertaken by NHS Tayside, Dundee City Council and others to protect Dundonians.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council had previously revealed it was working with partner organisations to ensure every possible scenario in the current coronavirus crisis was being covered.

He said: “The city council is working with its partners including NHS Tayside and Police Scotland to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the impact that it is making on people and communities across the city.

“There are a number of contingencies that are being planned for, including preparations in the event that capacity at existing mortuary facilities is exceeded, as agencies continue their efforts during what is a fast-moving emergency.

“We are dealing with sensitive situations where we all need to respect the grief of families of individuals.

“Our ongoing message to people is to follow national advice in the campaign to tackle the virus.”

Both Angus and Perth and Kinross councils have also confirmed they are working towards setting up extra space elsewhere to cope with a potential increased demand.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “As with any major and ongoing incident it is imperative that all contingencies are considered and provided for.”

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council added: “We have been asked to provide a discreet, secure premises for use as an extension of funeral directors’ facilities, if required.

“We have provided such a facility and, of course, we very much hope it will not be needed.”