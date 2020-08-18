Coronavirus survivor to take part in mile run just months after being in ICU

A Covid-19 survivor who was in a coma just a few months ago is preparing to take part in a charity run to say thank you to the NHS.

Paul Clark, who was put on a ventilator in March, is planning to join Nicky Deuchar and the rest of his running club for the final leg of a relay run from Perth to Broughty Ferry.

The group will be running for 72 hours non-stop to raise money for NHS Tayside, with Paul picking which ward the donations will go to.

But just a few months ago, Paul was unable to leave his hospital bed, let alone take part in any physical exercise.

The 40-year-old was first sent to hospital in the middle of March, after he started showing symptoms of the virus.

His condition quickly deteriorated, and the maintenance worker was soon put on a ventilator.

He said: “At the time I was quite scared, I knew I wasn’t well.

“For about five or six days I was in a coma, but then I awakened and I Facetimed my wife.

“Still, it was difficult. I didn’t know if I was going to come out on the other side.

“Before they sent me into the coma they knew I might never wake up.”

The disease took a huge toll on Paul both physically and mentally, and he lost two stone while he was in hospital.

While he is now on the road to recovery, he claims coronavirus is still impacting his mental health.

He said: “I feel better, but I’m still mentally struggling with what’s happened.

“I can’t sleep sometimes. I think it’s always going to be with me, the virus.”

But he said he would not be where he is today if it were not for the efforts of NHS staff.

He said: “I think I’m planning to donate to NHS Tayside in some sort of Covid capacity.

“They’re incredible, I just want to say thank you to all the staff who looked after me.

“They’re brilliant.”

Nicky, a friend of Paul’s who first reached out to him for the fundraiser, said: “It was just a spur of the moment thing, we were trying to decide what to do with the donations.

“I knew Paul and what he went through, so I thought we should let him decide since it would be fitting.

“When we first started talking he said that he’d been doing a bit of running and we asked if he’d be up to do the final mile with us.”

The race begins on Thursday.