Coronavirus: Scottish lockdown easing to begin on Friday

Scotland will move to phase one of a four-step plan to ease out of lockdown from Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Under the first phase, garden centres, drive-thru food outlets and recycling centres in Scotland will be allowed to open while non-essential shops will be asked to remain closed.

Ms Sturgeon also announced that Scots would be able to spend time outside with members of one other household, as long as social distancing is adhered to.

The first minister asked that the number of people together between the two households should not exceed a maximum of eight people, along with asking that meetings do not take place with a different household in the same day.

She said: “I know how much all of you, all of us, will be looking forward to seeing family and friends for the first time in a while, but how we do this will be vital.

“Before you meet up with people from another household, you should stop, think, read the guidance and make sure you’re protecting yourself and others.

“In particular, you must stay outdoors and stay two metres away from people from the other household – that is crucial.”

People will also now be allowed to sit and sunbathe in local parks.

A legal limit will not be put on how far people will be allowed to travel for recreation but the first minister said the “strong advice” of the Scottish Government was to stay within five miles.

She added: “We simply don’t want, in this phase, large numbers of people at tourist hotspots or beauty spots.

“Crowds of people, even if they’re trying to social distance, bring more risk than we judge is acceptable at this point.”

Ms Sturgeon also announced that teachers would be allowed to re-enter schools to prepare for the proposed return of schools on August 11.

She thanked the Scottish public, saying the fact the changes could be made were down to compliance with lockdown measures.