Coronavirus: Schools across Scotland could close to tackle virus outbreak

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that schools across Scotland could close in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The first minister told the BBC’s Politics Scotland they may have to consider closing schools and delaying non-urgent hospital procedures.

In Scotland there are 18 confirmed cases of the illness, with two more people found to be carrying the virus since Saturday. The additional cases were in Glasgow and Lothian.

As part of the Scottish Government’s contingency plans to keep the virus from spreading, schools across the country could be shut and hospitals could postpone non-urgent treatment.

But she stressed that their decisions would be “really strongly underpinned” by scientific advice.

Ms Sturgeon said: “There has been a lot of talk of school closures and clearly that is one of the measures that has been implemented in other countries, and it is one of several measures that could be considered here,

“But I want to stress that no decision has been taken on that.

“We’re seeking to make sure we’re taking decisions in good order, but also that we’re taking decisions that are really strongly underpinned by scientific advice.

“There are quite difficult balances and judgements to be made here.”

The Scottish Government has also expanded its guidance on stopping the spread of coronavirus to include workplaces.

The advice expands on previous guidance issued to educational institutions in recent weeks.

Compiled by Health Protection Scotland, it instructs people to routinely clean items which are regularly touched such as phones and keyboards, ensure food is not left open for communal consumption, clean cutlery thoroughly, as well as continued instruction on basic hand cleaning.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This publication has been circulated following general guidance on basic preventative measures against coronavirus and specific guidance for educational settings.

“It contains clear, practical guidance that will ensure workplace staff have the latest information about Covid-19 and how we can all help prevent it from spreading.”