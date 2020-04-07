Coronavirus restrictions taking pregnant womens’ rights away from them, claims Dundee mum-to-be

A mum-to-be has claimed “brutal” coronavirus restrictions are jeopardising pregnant women’s safety and wellbeing.

Since the global pandemic broke out in Scotland, NHS Tayside has restricted maternity services to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

This includes mothers having to attend appointments and scans on their own, no visitors on maternity wards, and all births in the region taking place at Ninewells Hospital.

Debbie Grewar, who is seven weeks pregnant, says she feels her rights as a mother have been taken away from her, and says it is “a form of torture” to prevent expectant dads to attend appointments and scans.

She said: “I went to early pregnancy this week to see the midwife and no partners are allowed in, so my partner is in limbo waiting for me at home, not knowing what is going on.

“These are very strict, stringent and brutal measures that are very stressful and my care is being jeopardised.

“I understand staff are under immense pressure, but pregnant women are getting a raw deal.

“When I was at my appointment, there were two anxious dads waiting in the corridor to be met with a midwife barking at them telling them they shouldn’t be there, but they have as much rights as mums, it is their baby too and they are missing out on so much.

“It is almost a form of torture.”

Debbie says she worries her and other pregnant women in Tayside will not get the same care and support as normal because of the coronavirus restrictions.

She continued: “Mothers’ rights are being taken away from them. If I was further on in my pregnancy and decided I wanted a home birth, I am not allowed – if it wasn’t for Covid-19 I would be able to have one if I wanted.

“Mums are now limited in their choices.

“That was one of the first things I asked, because I don’t want to give birth at hospital where this virus is, but that is not going to happen.

Claire Pearce, NHS Tayside’s director of nursing and midwifery, said these measures have been put in place to help keep women and their babies safe and to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

She said: “We understand that suspending visiting will impact on families and patients.

“However, we have taken this decision in response to Covid-19 as this will allow us to keep women and their babies safe and healthy at this time.

“This temporary change to maternity services is being reviewed on a regular basis and when we are able to return to normal midwives will contact women to let them know.”