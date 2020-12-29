A Dundee supermarket has confirmed a number of its staff have tested positive for Covid-19, amid claims that more than 40 of its workers are also being forced to self-isolate.

Members of staff at Tesco Extra, in the Kingsway West Retail Park, got in touch with the Tele and claimed that at least 10 employees have tested positive for the virus.

The sources have also claimed that an additional 44 employees have been asked to self-isolate after been identified as close contacts.

Tesco has confirmed the outbreak, but has not revealed the numbers involved.

‘We as staff feel unsafe and unprotected’

One employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “So far, we have 10 members of staff who have tested positive for Covid and 44 isolating.

“It’s all happened within the space of a week and a half.

“On Wednesday December 23 we had Tesco’s head of environmental health in to investigate and remind staff to carry out safety measures.

“We as staff feel unsafe and unprotected. It’s not good enough from Tesco, extra safety measures aren’t being put into place.

“The managers are too busy letting 500 plus customers in for the sake of sales.”

‘Why is it not closed for a deep clean?’

The staff who spoke to the Tele claimed there was concern that not enough was being done to protect workers, as coronavirus guidelines changed on Boxing Day across mainland Scotland.

“I and many others feel this should be out in public, to warn customers what they’re about to walk into,” they added.

“It’s only a matter of time before it gets worse and we have a major break out. Safety measures should be put into place now before it’s too late.

Another anonymous source told the Tele: “Tesco’s on the Kingsway has 11 positive Covid cases and 44 self-isolating.

“Why is it not closed for a deep clean?”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “A number of colleagues at our Dundee Extra store have tested positive for Covid-19. Their close contacts have been informed.

“The safety of our colleagues, customers, and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.

“We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage, and regular cleaning.”