Coronavirus: Number of cases in Tayside rise to more than 200 as 13 more Scots die

There are now more than 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tayside.

Figures released today show 214 people in the region have tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland has also increased by 13, the First Minister has announced.

At a briefing at the Scottish Government’s headquarters in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 60 people have now died as a result of the outbreak.

As of 9am on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said the number of positive cases in Scotland was 1,993, an increase of 430 from the previous day.

She said 108 of those positive tests came from a lab that was unable to submit data over the weekend, “part of the reason why this increase is so high”.

The First Minister also said “just over 6%” of the NHS workforce in Scotland are not working due to the virus – either because they are showing symptoms of the virus or live with someone who has.