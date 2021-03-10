CORONAVIRUS: New Covid-19 case confirmed at Baldragon Academy in Dundee

A third year pupil at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy has tested positive for Covid.

Parents who have youngsters at the school received the news in a letter from the head teacher.

In it, Mr Hugh McAninch confirmed the case and said the school remains open.

The letter states: “A case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a person who attends Baldragon Academy in S3.

“The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. This isolation is from the date of last contact for 10 days.”

Mr McAnanich said parents would have already been notified if their child was a close contact of the affected pupil.

The letter goes on: “Please be assured that if you have not been contacted individually your child has not been identified as a contact of the case and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.”

Mr McAnanich said he recognised the news would be concerning for families but added: “Please be reassured that Baldragon Academy remains open.

“The school is working in partnership with NHS Tayside, Public Health Scotland and Dundee City Council Children and Families Service.”

Parents who have questions or concernd are urged to contact the Health Protection Team on 01382 598976/987.

In January a second year pupil at the school tested positive for Covid-19.