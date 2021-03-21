Coronavirus: More than 80 cases across Tayside and Fife in past 24 hours

More than 80 people across Tayside and Fife have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there have been 63 new cases in Tayside since Saturday.

The new cases takes the region’s total since the pandemic began to 13,894.

There are six patients with Covid in hospital and less than five in intensive care.

Meanwhile NHS Fife recorded 26 new cases in the same time period.

The health board has now confirmed 10,544 positive cases since March 2020.

There are 15 patients in hospital with Covid – an increase of one from Saturday – and less than five in ICU.

Covid in Scotland

Across Scotland, 532 new cases of the virus have been reported in the past day.

A total of 21,010 new tests reported results – 2.9% of these were positive.

There were no new deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus reported since Saturday. The report notes registry offices are now generally closed at weekends.

There are 344 people in hospital with a recently confirmed case of Covid and 31 of those are in ICU.

Since the start of the outbreak in March 2020, 213,529 people have tested positive for the virus and 7,552 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

The Scottish Government update also shows 2,144,940 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 220,188 have received their second dose.

