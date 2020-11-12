Coronavirus: More than 2,500 pupils missed school in one day in Tayside and Fife

More than 2,500 pupils in Tayside and Fife missed school one one day alone due to coronavirus related reasons, Scottish Government figures have revealed.

Coronavirus cases have been recorded in several schools across the four regions since pupils returned to the classroom following the October break.

A breakdown of figures showed over three quarters (78%) of Covid-19 absences on November 3 were because of pupils’ isolating.

The statistics take into account children who have been diagnosed with the virus, those in quarantine, and parents choosing to keep their children off over virus concerns.

Dundee

In Dundee, 861 pupils were absent for coronavirus reasons.

Postcode area DD3, which includes St Mary’s Downfield and Kirkton, recorded 277 absences – the most in any area of Tayside and Fife. Pupils in isolation accounted for 88% of the figure.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are constantly monitoring the situation regarding coronavirus and absences. The city council works closely with colleagues in public health to deal with any cases involving schools.

“We are aware of the impact that self-isolation can have on the education of pupils. Schools are encouraging those who been advised to stay at home to use either digital resources or learning packs to keep up their studies.”

Angus

Pupils living in Carnoustie were most affected by the virus in Angus, with 66 recorded absences, compared to a total of 227 for the region overall.

Isolation was the main reason they missed school, with almost three quarters (73%) of pupils affected.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are continuously monitoring absence levels at our schools throughout the pandemic as part of our comprehensive response to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and keep our children and young people in attendance at school.

“We realise there may be a further increase in absences as cases are identified and children and young people are asked to isolate.

“All of our schools have individual plans in place to ensure learning continues for anyone who is asked to isolate.”

Fife

The majority of Fife’s 886 coronavirus related absences were also a result of pupils having to isolate.

The towns with the most pupils absent came under KY8 postcodes, which includes Methil, Buckhaven, and Leven, with 119 recorded absences.

Pupils in KY2, which includes Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy where a spate of cases have been confirmed, saw 117 absences on November 3.

However absence figures are increasing in the kingdom as almost 2,000 children missed school in Fife alone on November 10.

Fife Council did not respond to a request for comment.

Perth and Kinross

Meanwhile, pupils living in PH1 postcodes, which includes Perth city centre and surrounding towns such as Luncarty, recorded 269 absences out of a total of 584.

Pupil absences have also increased in the area in just a week, with more than 400 children from missing school on November 10, according to official data.

Perth and Kinross Council said there have been a total of 56 separate cases in local schools.

A spokesperson said: “We take the safety of our children and young people extremely seriously and have robust risk assessments in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

“So far there has been no evidence of any transmission between children and young people in schools.

“To date there have been 56 separate cases in our schools where pupils or staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. This should be set against a total pupil population of 20,500 children and young people and 2,911 members of staff.

“This means fewer than 0.03% of pupils have tested positive for Covid-19.”