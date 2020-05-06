Coronavirus: More than 100 deaths in Dundee since outbreak began

A total of 342 people have died after contracting coronavirus across Tayside and Fife since the outbreak began – 142 of them in care homes.

New National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that between March 16 and May 3 there have been a total of 2,795 deaths registered in Scotland due to Covid-19.

The majority of coronavirus deaths in the country (59%) in the past week took place in care homes, compared to 37% in hospitals and 4% at home or non-institutional settings.

However the total number of deaths in Scottish care homes has decreased from 339 in the week before to 310.

A regional breakdown of the figures show that 199 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic were in Tayside and 143 in Fife, taking the total to 342 since the pandemic began.

Of the Tayside figure: 107 deaths were in Dundee, 49 were in Angus and 43 were in Perth and Kinross.

A total of 88 deaths in Tayside and 54 in the kingdom were in care homes.

The total number of deaths registered across Tayside and Fife has increased by 59 in the seven-day reporting period up to May 3, up from 283 the previous week.

Of last week’s figures: 85 deaths were in Dundee, 42 were in Angus and 38 were in Perth and Kinross, and 118 in Fife.

The NRS figures include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned in a person’s death certificate and are distinct from the daily figures produced by Health Protection Scotland (HPS), which have so far included only individuals who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

This method recorded 2795 deaths in Scotland linked to Covid-19 as of May 3, compared to the 1,620 fatalities recorded by the HPS system at the time.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen from 2,272 last week.